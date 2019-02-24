Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 13, Angels 9

February 24, 2019 6:51 pm
 
Los Angeles Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Calhoun rf 1 1 1 0 Pollock cf 3 0 0 0
B.Snger ph 4 0 1 0 Perkins rf 2 0 1 0
Bourjos cf 3 2 1 1 M.Muncy dh 1 1 0 0
T.Hnter cf 3 0 0 0 J.Thole ph 1 0 0 1
K.Smith c 2 0 0 1 C.Tylor ss 2 1 1 1
Ke.Pina ph 2 1 2 0 Garlick lf 2 0 0 0
Navarro ph 1 0 0 0 R.Mrtin c 3 1 1 1
J.Prker lf 1 1 0 0 Estevez ss 2 1 1 1
Bo.Way lf 1 0 0 0 D.Frese 1b 1 1 1 0
Fltcher 3b 1 1 0 1 M.Beaty pr 3 2 1 1
Zmmrman 3b 2 0 1 0 Carrera rf 2 0 2 1
M.Thiss 1b 3 0 1 3 D.Pters cf 3 2 2 2
J.Urena 1b 2 1 2 0 Verdugo lf 1 0 0 1
J.Jones 2b 3 0 0 0 Ke.Ruiz c 1 1 0 0
F.Trres 2b 2 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 3b 4 1 1 0
Ju.Leon dh 3 0 0 0 J.Peter 2b 1 1 0 0
H.Wnson ph 1 1 1 2 D.Cstro 2b 2 1 1 2
W.Tovar ss 2 1 1 0
Bldquin ph 2 0 0 0
Totals 39 9 11 8 Totals 34 13 12 11
Los Angeles 004 300 002—9
Los Angeles 411 010 60x—13

E_Smith (1), Santana (1), Peter (2). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Bourjos (1), Taylor (1), Rios (1), Castro (1). 3B_Thaiss (1). HR_Wenson (1), Estevez (1), Beaty (1), Peters 2 (2). SB_Tovar (1), Peter (1). SF_Thole (1), Verdugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Castillo 2-3 2 4 3 2 0
Pena 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3
Madero 2 2 1 0 0 0
Klonowski L, 0-1 2 6 6 6 1 1
Krzeminski 2 1 1 1 0 0
Los Angeles
Ryu 1 1 0 0 0 1
Santana 1 0 0 0 1 3
Broussard 1-3 1 4 4 3 0
Curry 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
McCreery 1-3 3 3 2 1 0
Moseley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gonsolin 1 3 0 0 0 1
May W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
White 1 0 0 0 1 2
Johnson 1 2 2 2 1 2

HBP_by_Castillo (Muncy), Madero.

WP_Pena, Broussard.

PB_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:40. A—

