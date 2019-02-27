Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 5, Athletics 3

February 27, 2019 6:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Verdugo cf 3 1 2 0 Grssman lf 3 0 0 0
D.Pters cf 1 0 0 1 Sk.Bolt lf 2 0 1 0
Carrera rf 3 1 1 0 M.Smien ss 3 0 0 0
Pterson rf 1 0 0 0 S.Neuse 3b 2 0 1 0
M.Ahmed lf 0 1 0 0 Chapman dh 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 1 B.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0
J.Peter 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Pderson lf 3 0 0 0 Cmpbell 1b 0 0 0 0
Garlick lf 2 0 2 1 Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0 Barrera rf 1 0 0 0
Gav.Lux ss 2 0 0 0 M.Canha cf 1 1 1 0
M.Beaty 1b 1 0 1 0 Barreto ss 2 1 1 0
Perkins ph 2 0 0 0 J.Prfar 2b 2 0 0 0
J.Thole dh 1 0 0 0 C.Jseph 2b 1 0 0 0
Ke.Ruiz ph 2 0 0 0 C.Pnder 3b 2 0 1 1
C.Asche 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Fwler cf 2 0 1 0
Santana ph 2 1 1 0 Hrrmann c 2 0 0 0
Estevez ss 2 0 0 0 Hundley c 2 1 1 2
Ro.Gale c 2 1 1 1
Totals 36 5 9 4 Totals 34 3 7 3
Los Angeles 200 000 003—5
Oakland 000 100 002—3

E_Asche (1), Grossman (1), Barreto (1), Profar (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 9. 2B_Carrera (1), Garlick (1), Santana (1), Canha (1), Pinder (1). 3B_Gale (1). HR_Hundley (1). SB_Pederson (1). SF_Peters (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urias W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Corcino H, 1 2 0 0 0 3 1
Broussard H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 2
McCreery H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Curry H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 2
Moseley H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Johnson 1 4 2 2 0 0
Oakland
Mengden L, 0-0 2 5 2 2 1 0
Soria 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Dull 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 2
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2
Luzardo 2 0 0 0 0 3
Kiekhefer 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 1 3 3 3 0 1

HBP_by_Moseley (Campbell), Ruiz (Ahmed).

WP_Corcino, Mengden, Ruiz.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jansen Visconti.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

T_3:02. A_4,821

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.