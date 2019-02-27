Dodgers 5, Athletics 3

Los Angeles Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Verdugo cf 3 1 2 0 Grssman lf 3 0 0 0 D.Pters cf 1 0 0 1 Sk.Bolt lf 2 0 1 0 Carrera rf 3 1 1 0 M.Smien ss 3 0 0 0 Pterson rf 1 0 0 0 S.Neuse 3b 2 0 1 0 M.Ahmed lf 0 1 0 0 Chapman dh 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 1 B.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 J.Peter 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Pderson lf 3 0 0 0 Cmpbell 1b 0 0 0 0 Garlick lf 2 0 2 1 Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0 Barrera rf 1 0 0 0 Gav.Lux ss 2 0 0 0 M.Canha cf 1 1 1 0 M.Beaty 1b 1 0 1 0 Barreto ss 2 1 1 0 Perkins ph 2 0 0 0 J.Prfar 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Thole dh 1 0 0 0 C.Jseph 2b 1 0 0 0 Ke.Ruiz ph 2 0 0 0 C.Pnder 3b 2 0 1 1 C.Asche 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Fwler cf 2 0 1 0 Santana ph 2 1 1 0 Hrrmann c 2 0 0 0 Estevez ss 2 0 0 0 Hundley c 2 1 1 2 Ro.Gale c 2 1 1 1 Totals 36 5 9 4 Totals 34 3 7 3

Los Angeles 200 000 003—5 Oakland 000 100 002—3

E_Asche (1), Grossman (1), Barreto (1), Profar (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 9. 2B_Carrera (1), Garlick (1), Santana (1), Canha (1), Pinder (1). 3B_Gale (1). HR_Hundley (1). SB_Pederson (1). SF_Peters (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Urias W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Corcino H, 1 2 0 0 0 3 1 Broussard H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 2 McCreery H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Curry H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 Moseley H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Johnson 1 4 2 2 0 0 Oakland Mengden L, 0-0 2 5 2 2 1 0 Soria 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 Dull 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 2 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2 Luzardo 2 0 0 0 0 3 Kiekhefer 1 1 0 0 0 0 Ruiz 1 3 3 3 0 1

HBP_by_Moseley (Campbell), Ruiz (Ahmed).

WP_Corcino, Mengden, Ruiz.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:02. A_4,821

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.