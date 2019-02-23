Dodgers 7, White Sox 6

|Los Angeles
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Jon.Jay cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Pterson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ph
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|B.Guyer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Rios 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rthrfrd rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Muncy 1b
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson ph
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Jimenez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Peter 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Boker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Y.Alnso dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Gale ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Fsher ph
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Cstillo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Collins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Andrson ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Pters cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Goins ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Perkins rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mchzwsk 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Cstro ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Gav.Lux ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mendick pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|5
|Los Angeles
|420
|100
|000—7
|Chicago
|001
|021
|002—6
E_Quackenbush (1), Peter (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Turner (1), Hernandez (1), Martin (1), Barnes (1), Anderson (1). HR_Pederson (1), Peterson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Hill W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quackenbush
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schultz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smoker
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Corcino
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Allie H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sborz H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Spitzbarth H, 1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Holmes
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Roach L, 0-1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Fulmer
|1 1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephens
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Burr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vieira
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Holmes (Booker), Fulmer (Turner).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Brian Knight; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:15. A_9,685
