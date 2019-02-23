Dodgers 7, White Sox 6

Los Angeles Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 3 1 1 1 Jon.Jay cf 2 0 1 1 Pterson lf 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez ph 3 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 1 2 1 0 B.Guyer rf 3 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 3b 2 0 0 0 Rthrfrd rf 2 0 1 0 M.Muncy 1b 0 2 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Beaty 1b 3 0 1 0 Johnson ph 3 0 1 2 Hrnndez 2b 3 1 2 2 Jimenez lf 2 0 0 0 J.Peter 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Boker lf 2 0 0 0 R.Mrtin dh 3 1 1 2 Y.Alnso dh 2 0 0 0 Ro.Gale ph 1 0 0 0 J.Fsher ph 2 1 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 2 1 Cstillo c 2 0 0 0 W.Smith c 1 0 0 0 Collins c 1 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 3 0 0 1 Andrson ss 2 1 1 0 D.Pters cf 1 0 0 0 R.Goins ss 2 0 0 0 Orlando rf 2 0 0 0 Pterson 3b 2 1 2 2 Perkins rf 1 0 0 0 Mchzwsk 3b 2 1 1 0 D.Cstro ss 2 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 1 1 0 Gav.Lux ph 2 0 1 0 Mendick pr 1 1 0 0 Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 37 6 9 5

Los Angeles 420 100 000—7 Chicago 001 021 002—6

E_Quackenbush (1), Peter (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Turner (1), Hernandez (1), Martin (1), Barnes (1), Anderson (1). HR_Pederson (1), Peterson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Hill W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Quackenbush 1 2 1 0 0 0 Schultz 1 0 0 0 0 2 Smoker 1 4 2 2 0 2 Corcino 1 0 1 0 2 1 Allie H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sborz H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Spitzbarth H, 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Holmes 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Chicago Roach L, 0-1 2-3 4 4 4 2 1 Fulmer 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 0 Stephens 2 3 1 1 0 2 Burr 2 1 0 0 0 2 Vieira 2 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Holmes (Booker), Fulmer (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Brian Knight; Third, Adam Hamari.

Advertisement

T_3:15. A_9,685

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.