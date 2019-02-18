Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dortmund’s Pulisic out with thigh injury from Tottenham loss

February 18, 2019 2:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic tore a thigh muscle fiber during the 3-0 Champions League defeat at Tottenham on Wednesday.

Pulisic will miss Dortmund’s league game at Nuremberg on Monday and is doubtful for its home game against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Pulisic, on loan from Chelsea after completing a 64 million euro ($73 million) switch to the Premier League team in January, has endured a frustrating season at Dortmund. He has been overshadowed somewhat due to the emergence of English youngster Jadon Sancho, who has scored seven Bundesliga goals and set up 12 more in 22 league appearances.

Pulisic has made only 13 league appearances, scoring one goal with two assists, with only five of those as a starter.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Dortmund hosts Tottenham for the second leg of the round of 16 on March 5.

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps recruits complete obstacles at Parris Island depot

Today in History

1919: Grand Canyon National Park established

Get our daily newsletter.