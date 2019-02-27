Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Downhill world champion Stuhec opts to avoid knee surgery

February 27, 2019 10:10 am
 
GENEVA (AP) — Two-time downhill world champion Ilka Stuhec says she will try to return next season from a left knee injury without surgery.

Stuhec crashed into the safety nets at a World Cup downhill on Saturday in Crans-Montana, though she got up and skied down to the finish area.

The Slovenian racer says in an Instagram post the “outcome is not that bad as first thought.”

She says she tore the posterior cruciate ligament “but I can make it without surgery.”

On Wednesday, Stuhec posted a photo on Twitter exercising her left leg despite a knee brace.

Stuhec retained her world title this month in Are, Sweden, after missing the entire 2018 season after tearing the ACL in her left knee.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

