Dowtin leads Rhode Island over George Washington 80-53

February 26, 2019 9:55 pm
 
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jeff Dowtin registered 16 points as Rhode Island romped past George Washington 80-53 on Tuesday night.

Dowtin hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Fatts Russell had 14 points for Rhode Island (13-14, 6-9 Atlantic 10 Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Cyril Langevine added 13 points.

Javier Langarica had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Colonials (8-20, 4-11).

Rhode Island faces Dayton on the road on Friday. George Washington matches up against Saint Bonaventure at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

