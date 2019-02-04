Listen Live Sports

Dozic leads Marist past Canisius 78-71 in OT

February 4, 2019 9:40 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Aleksandar Dozic scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, David Knudsen added 15 points and Marist beat Canisius 78-71 in overtime on Monday night.

Dozic’s layup with 2:38 left in overtime were the first points of the extra session and the Red Foxes (9-14, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) led the rest of the way. Knudsen followed with a layup to make it 69-65 before Takal Molson made two foul shots and Canisius (9-13, 6-4) never got closer. Nine players scored for the Red Foxes as their bench outscored Canisius’ reserves 35-14.

Jibreel Faulkner’s dunk with 22 seconds left in regulation tied it at 65 and neither team got off another shot to force the extra session. Marist led 31-30 at halftime.

Malik Johnson and Molson each scored 19 for the Golden Griffins, which missed seven of their final nine shooting attempts.

