Draine scores 24 to lift Southern Miss over UTEP 77-47

February 16, 2019 6:12 pm
 
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — LaDavius Draine had a career-high 24 points as Southern Miss easily beat UTEP 77-47 on Saturday.

Draine shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 7 of 9 from behind the arc.

Leonard Harper-Baker had 12 points and nine rebounds for Southern Miss (17-9, 9-5 Conference USA), which earned its sixth straight victory. Tyree Griffin added 12 points and eight assists.

Southern Miss dominated the first half and led 54-12 at the break. The Miners’ 12 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

Nigel Hawkins had 15 points for the Miners (8-17, 3-11). Gilles Dekoninck added 11 points and seven rebounds. Efe Odigie had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

