Drake looks to seep Valpo

Valparaiso (13-13, 6-7) vs. Drake (19-7, 8-5)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso seeks revenge on Drake after dropping the first matchup in Valparaiso. The teams last played each other on Jan. 26, when the Bulldogs outshot Valparaiso 47.1 percent to 37.9 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to an 11-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Valparaiso has benefited heavily from its seniors. Derrik Smits, Deion Lavender, Markus Golder and Bakari Evelyn have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 52 percent of all Crusaders points over the team’s last five games.

MIGHTY MCGLYNN: Nick McGlynn has connected on 21.9 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Valparaiso’s Evelyn has attempted 130 3-pointers and connected on 32.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 10 over the last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Crusaders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Drake has an assist on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) over its past three contests while Valparaiso has assists on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 76.2 points per game.

