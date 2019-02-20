Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Driver charged with murder in wreck that killed Maryland man

February 20, 2019 2:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C, driver is accused of purposely crashing into a Maryland man who later died from his injuries.

News outlets report District police say 36-year-old Morris Kenya Harley was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of 35-year-old Daniel Olaya.

Police say Harley doesn’t have a fixed address. The suspect car shown in photos released by police has a Virginia license plate.

Police say the two men were arguing this month when Harley intentionally hit Olaya with his vehicle and fled. The circumstances surrounding the argument are unclear. Olaya was hospitalized and died from his injuries.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It’s unclear if Harley has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.