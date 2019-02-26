Ducks-Canucks Sum

Anaheim 0 0 0—0 Vancouver 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Vancouver, Goldobin 7 (Pettersson), 8:04. 2, Vancouver, Biega 2 (Pouliot, Spooner), 16:40.

Second Period_3, Vancouver, Horvat 22 (Boeser, Pettersson), 2:22 (pp).

Third Period_4, Vancouver, Horvat 23 (Leivo), 7:12.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 14-8-7_29. Vancouver 6-10-13_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Vancouver 1 of 2.

Goalies_Anaheim, Boyle 1-3-0 (29 shots-25 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 23-18-7 (29-29).

A_18,542 (18,910). T_2:22.

Referees_Kelly Sutherland, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Darren Gibbs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.