Ducks-Canucks Sums

February 26, 2019 12:38 am
 
Anaheim 0 0 0—0
Vancouver 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Vancouver, Goldobin 7 (Pettersson), 8:04. 2, Vancouver, Biega 2 (Pouliot, Spooner), 16:40. Penalties_Grant, ANA, (holding), 4:09; Roussel, VAN, (cross checking), 13:21.

Second Period_3, Vancouver, Horvat 22 (Boeser, Pettersson), 2:22 (pp). Penalties_Guhle, ANA, (boarding), 1:40.

Third Period_4, Vancouver, Horvat 23 (Leivo), 7:12. Penalties_Horvat, VAN, (interference), 18:48.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 14-8-7_29. Vancouver 6-10-13_29.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Vancouver 1 of 2.

Goalies_Anaheim, Boyle 1-3-0 (29 shots-25 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 23-18-7 (29-29).

A_18,542 (18,910). T_2:22.

Referees_Kelly Sutherland, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Darren Gibbs.

