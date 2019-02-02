Ducks-Jets Sums

|Anaheim
|0
|2
|1—3
|Winnipeg
|6
|2
|1—9
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Copp 4 (Appleton), 2:07. 2, Winnipeg, Roslovic 5 (Trouba, Hellebuyck), 5:26 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 10 (Connor, Morrissey), 12:04. 4, Winnipeg, Little 12 (Kulikov), 15:18. 5, Winnipeg, Roslovic 6 (Laine, Perreault), 16:33 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Lemieux 7 (Copp), 17:41. Penalties_Silfverberg, ANA, (hooking), 3:34; Ritchie, ANA, (roughing), 15:18.
Second Period_7, Anaheim, Ritchie 7 (Fowler), 1:32. 8, Anaheim, Sprong 9 (Holzer, Ritchie), 13:54. 9, Winnipeg, Myers 5 (Chiarot, Appleton), 14:42. 10, Winnipeg, Roslovic 7 (Trouba, Little), 19:39 (pp). Penalties_Grant, ANA, (tripping), 10:22; Sprong, ANA, (interference), 18:12.
Third Period_11, Winnipeg, Little 13 (Chiarot, Roslovic), 0:54. 12, Anaheim, Shore 6 (Silfverberg, Del Zotto), 12:17. Penalties_Myers, WPG, (roughing), 3:55.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 4-9-16_29. Winnipeg 14-10-7_31.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 1; Winnipeg 3 of 4.
Goalies_Anaheim, Johnson 2-9-0 (17 shots-14 saves), Gibson 17-17-8 (14-8). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 24-14-1 (29-26).
A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:30.
Referees_Kevin Pollock, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Jesse Marquis.
