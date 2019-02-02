Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ducks-Jets Sums

February 2, 2019 9:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Anaheim 0 2 1—3
Winnipeg 6 2 1—9

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Copp 4 (Appleton), 2:07. 2, Winnipeg, Roslovic 5 (Trouba, Hellebuyck), 5:26 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 10 (Connor, Morrissey), 12:04. 4, Winnipeg, Little 12 (Kulikov), 15:18. 5, Winnipeg, Roslovic 6 (Laine, Perreault), 16:33 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Lemieux 7 (Copp), 17:41. Penalties_Silfverberg, ANA, (hooking), 3:34; Ritchie, ANA, (roughing), 15:18.

Second Period_7, Anaheim, Ritchie 7 (Fowler), 1:32. 8, Anaheim, Sprong 9 (Holzer, Ritchie), 13:54. 9, Winnipeg, Myers 5 (Chiarot, Appleton), 14:42. 10, Winnipeg, Roslovic 7 (Trouba, Little), 19:39 (pp). Penalties_Grant, ANA, (tripping), 10:22; Sprong, ANA, (interference), 18:12.

Third Period_11, Winnipeg, Little 13 (Chiarot, Roslovic), 0:54. 12, Anaheim, Shore 6 (Silfverberg, Del Zotto), 12:17. Penalties_Myers, WPG, (roughing), 3:55.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 4-9-16_29. Winnipeg 14-10-7_31.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 1; Winnipeg 3 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Johnson 2-9-0 (17 shots-14 saves), Gibson 17-17-8 (14-8). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 24-14-1 (29-26).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:30.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Jesse Marquis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.