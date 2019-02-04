Listen Live Sports

Ducks-Maple Leafs Sum

February 4, 2019 10:34 pm
 
Anaheim 0 0 1—1
Toronto 0 3 3—6

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 31 (Johnsson, Gauthier), 3:02. 2, Toronto, Johnsson 11 (Marleau, Muzzin), 13:40. 3, Toronto, Muzzin 5 (Johnsson, Gardiner), 19:57 (pp).

Third Period_4, Anaheim, Rakell 9 (Manson, H.Lindholm), 2:45. 5, Toronto, Brown 5 (Nylander, Muzzin), 3:16. 6, Toronto, Nylander 2 (Hyman), 6:04. 7, Toronto, Johnsson 12 (Hyman, Tavares), 14:51.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 8-10-7_25. Toronto 13-19-12_44.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 1; Toronto 1 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 17-18-8 (35 shots-30 saves), Johnson 2-9-0 (9-8). Toronto, Andersen 23-11-2 (25-24).

A_18,858 (18,819). T_2:33.

Referees_Chris Lee, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Travis Gawryletz.

