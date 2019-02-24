Ducks-Oilers Sum

Anaheim 0 1 0—1 Edmonton 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, Currie 1 (Sekera, Lucic), 16:00.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Gagner 3 (Draisaitl, Russell), 0:57. 3, Anaheim, Rowney 4 (Ritchie, Del Zotto), 11:43.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 10-11-13_34. Edmonton 8-8-5_21.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 1; Edmonton 0 of 1.

Goalies_Anaheim, Boyle 1-2-0 (21 shots-19 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 16-14-3 (34-33).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:30.

Referees_Dean Morton, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Travis Gawryletz.

