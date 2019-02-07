Listen Live Sports

Ducks-Senators Sums

February 7, 2019 10:39 pm
 
Anaheim 0 0 0—0
Ottawa 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 12 (White, Stone), 7:23. Penalties_White, OTT, (high sticking), 10:48.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Duchene 23 (Tierney, Chabot), 18:08. Penalties_Fowler, ANA, (slashing), 1:27.

Third Period_3, Ottawa, Stone 23 (Tierney, Ceci), 6:26. 4, Ottawa, Duchene 24 (Ceci), 19:29. Penalties_Tkachuk, OTT, (hooking), 2:17; Ryan, OTT, (slashing), 15:58.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 17-9-19_45. Ottawa 8-16-11_35.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 1.

Goalies_Anaheim, Johnson 2-10-0 (10 shots-9 saves), Gibson 17-19-8 (24-22). Ottawa, Nilsson 8-12-1 (45-45).

A_12,617 (18,572). T_2:21.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Scott Driscoll.

