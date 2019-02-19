Ducks-Wild Sums

Anaheim 0 1 3—4 Minnesota 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 16 (Jones, Shore), 4:22 (pp). Penalties_Eriksson Ek, MIN, (hooking), 2:49; Kunin, MIN, (high sticking), 5:09.

Third Period_2, Anaheim, Perry 2 (Getzlaf), 14:16. 3, Anaheim, Kesler 5, 15:59. 4, Anaheim, Lindholm 5 (Henrique), 18:51. Penalties_Megna, ANA, (slashing), 2:11; Henrique, ANA, (interference), 6:29; Lindholm, ANA, (hooking), 9:05; Aberg, MIN, (slashing), 19:44; Aberg, MIN, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:44.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 6-11-7_24. Minnesota 8-12-11_31.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 6-2-1 (31 shots-31 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 21-21-5 (23-20).

A_18,533 (18,064). T_2:31.

Referees_Dean Morton, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ryan Galloway.

