Dunn caps Blues’ third-period rally to beat Panthers

February 5, 2019 9:52 pm
 
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Vince Dunn scored with 3:53 left to cap a third-period rally from a two-goal deficit and lift the St. Louis Blues over the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Aleksander Barkov put Florida ahead 2-0 with a goal 30 seconds into the final period, but Colton Parayko, Ryan O’Reilly and Dunn brought St. Louis flying back for its third straight win. Dunn beat James Reimer with a shot from the slot.

Jordan Binnington stopped 22 shots for St. Louis. Henrik Borgstrom also scored for Florida, and Reimer made 31 saves.

O’Reilly tied it with 8:51 left by finding the puck in the slot amid a net-front scrum and pushing it between Reimer’s pads.

Barkov scored on a power play, taking a pass from Mike Hoffman and poking it in from near the net. Parayko scored 3:05 into the period to make it 2-1.

Borgstrom also scored on the power play. He corralled a loose puck off a deflected shot and swept the puck past Binnington with 1:05 left in the first.

NOTES: Tuesday’s game was part of the Blues’ dads trip, and 20 fathers and grandfathers will also travel to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Blues: Play at Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Panthers: Host Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

