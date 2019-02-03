Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

February 3, 2019 11:37 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 9 3 2 20 40 24 13 6 2
Quinnipiac 9 4 1 19 51 32 20 5 1
Yale 9 4 1 19 41 35 11 7 3
Clarkson 9 5 0 18 47 24 18 8 0
Harvard 8 5 2 18 52 41 11 6 3
Dartmouth 7 6 1 15 36 39 8 11 2
Union (NY) 6 7 1 13 40 41 13 8 5
Brown 5 6 3 13 32 37 8 10 3
RPI 5 9 1 11 32 47 8 17 2
Colgate 4 8 2 10 25 44 7 17 2
Princeton 4 9 1 9 36 45 6 13 2
St. Lawrence 2 11 1 5 32 55 4 21 1

___

Friday’s Games

RPI 3, Colgate 1

Quinnipiac 4, Clarkson 2

St. Lawrence 3, Princeton 2

Cornell 4, Union 0

Harvard 4, Dartmouth 1

Saturday’s Games

Cornell 1, RPI 1

Clarkson 3, Princeton 1

Union (NY) 6, Colgate 0

Yale 4, Brown 3

Quinnipiac 7, St. Lawrence 2

Monday’s Game

Harvard vs. Boston College at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Harvard, 7 p.m.

RPI at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Union at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Cornell, 7 p.m.

