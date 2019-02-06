Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

February 6, 2019 9:05 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 9 3 2 20 40 24 13 6 2
Quinnipiac 9 4 1 19 51 32 20 5 1
Yale 9 4 1 19 41 35 11 7 3
Clarkson 9 5 0 18 47 24 18 8 0
Harvard 8 5 2 18 52 41 11 7 3
Dartmouth 7 6 1 15 36 39 8 11 2
Union (NY) 6 7 1 13 40 41 13 8 5
Brown 5 6 3 13 32 37 8 10 3
RPI 5 9 1 11 32 47 8 17 2
Colgate 4 8 2 10 25 44 7 17 2
Princeton 4 9 1 9 36 45 6 13 2
St. Lawrence 2 11 1 5 32 55 4 21 1

___

Friday’s Games

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Harvard, 7 p.m.

RPI at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Union at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Harvard vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at RPI, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Yale, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Princeton at Union, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at RPI, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.

