ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|9
|3
|2
|20
|40
|24
|13
|6
|2
|Quinnipiac
|9
|4
|1
|19
|51
|32
|20
|5
|1
|Yale
|9
|4
|1
|19
|41
|35
|11
|7
|3
|Clarkson
|9
|5
|0
|18
|47
|24
|18
|8
|0
|Harvard
|8
|5
|2
|18
|52
|41
|11
|7
|3
|Dartmouth
|7
|6
|1
|15
|36
|39
|8
|11
|2
|Union (NY)
|6
|7
|1
|13
|40
|41
|13
|8
|5
|Brown
|5
|6
|3
|13
|32
|37
|8
|10
|3
|RPI
|5
|9
|1
|11
|32
|47
|8
|17
|2
|Colgate
|4
|8
|2
|10
|25
|44
|7
|17
|2
|Princeton
|4
|9
|1
|9
|36
|45
|6
|13
|2
|St. Lawrence
|2
|11
|1
|5
|32
|55
|4
|21
|1
Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Union at Harvard, 7 p.m.
RPI at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Union at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Harvard vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 4:30 p.m.
Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Union, 7 p.m.
Princeton at RPI, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Yale, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Union, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at RPI, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.
