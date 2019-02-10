ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|11
|3
|2
|24
|48
|25
|15
|6
|2
|Quinnipiac
|10
|5
|1
|21
|56
|36
|21
|6
|1
|Clarkson
|10
|6
|0
|20
|49
|30
|19
|9
|0
|Harvard
|9
|5
|2
|20
|57
|44
|12
|7
|3
|Yale
|9
|6
|1
|19
|42
|43
|11
|9
|3
|Brown
|7
|6
|3
|17
|40
|40
|10
|10
|3
|Dartmouth
|7
|7
|2
|16
|40
|45
|8
|12
|3
|Union (NY)
|7
|8
|1
|15
|46
|47
|14
|9
|5
|Colgate
|5
|9
|2
|12
|29
|48
|8
|18
|2
|RPI
|5
|9
|2
|12
|35
|50
|8
|17
|3
|Princeton
|5
|10
|1
|11
|42
|50
|7
|14
|2
|St. Lawrence
|2
|13
|1
|5
|35
|61
|4
|23
|1
___
Brown 4, Princeton 2
Colgate 3, St. Lawrence 2
Quinnipiac 4, Yale 0
Cornell 5, Clarkson 0
Harvard 5, Union 3
RPI 3, Dartmouth 3
Princeton 4, Yale 1
Clarkson 2, Colgate 1
Union 3, Dartmouth 1
Brown 4, Quinnipiac 1
Cornell 3, St. Lawrence 1
Harvard vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 4:30 p.m.
Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Union, 7 p.m.
Princeton at RPI, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Yale, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Union, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at RPI, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.
