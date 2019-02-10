Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

February 10, 2019
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 11 3 2 24 48 25 15 6 2
Quinnipiac 10 5 1 21 56 36 21 6 1
Clarkson 10 6 0 20 49 30 19 9 0
Harvard 9 5 2 20 57 44 12 7 3
Yale 9 6 1 19 42 43 11 9 3
Brown 7 6 3 17 40 40 10 10 3
Dartmouth 7 7 2 16 40 45 8 12 3
Union (NY) 7 8 1 15 46 47 14 9 5
Colgate 5 9 2 12 29 48 8 18 2
RPI 5 9 2 12 35 50 8 17 3
Princeton 5 10 1 11 42 50 7 14 2
St. Lawrence 2 13 1 5 35 61 4 23 1

___

Friday’s Games

Brown 4, Princeton 2

Colgate 3, St. Lawrence 2

Quinnipiac 4, Yale 0

Cornell 5, Clarkson 0

Harvard 5, Union 3

RPI 3, Dartmouth 3

Saturday’s Games

Princeton 4, Yale 1

Clarkson 2, Colgate 1

Union 3, Dartmouth 1

Brown 4, Quinnipiac 1

Cornell 3, St. Lawrence 1

Monday’s Game

Harvard vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at RPI, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Yale, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Princeton at Union, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at RPI, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.

