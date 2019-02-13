Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

February 13, 2019 11:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 11 3 2 24 48 25 15 6 2
Quinnipiac 10 5 1 21 56 36 21 6 1
Clarkson 10 6 0 20 49 30 19 9 0
Harvard 9 5 2 20 57 44 13 7 3
Yale 9 6 1 19 42 43 11 9 3
Brown 7 6 3 17 40 40 10 10 3
Dartmouth 7 7 2 16 40 45 8 12 3
Union (NY) 7 8 1 15 46 47 14 9 5
Colgate 5 9 2 12 29 48 8 18 2
RPI 5 9 2 12 35 50 8 17 3
Princeton 5 10 1 11 42 50 7 14 2
St. Lawrence 2 13 1 5 35 61 4 23 1

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Union, 7 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Princeton at RPI, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Yale, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Princeton at Union, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at RPI, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22

RPI at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

RPI at Colgate, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.