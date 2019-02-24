ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|12
|5
|3
|27
|58
|37
|16
|8
|3
|Harvard
|12
|6
|2
|26
|70
|53
|16
|8
|3
|Quinnipiac
|12
|6
|2
|26
|69
|45
|23
|7
|2
|Clarkson
|12
|7
|1
|25
|60
|38
|21
|10
|1
|Yale
|11
|8
|1
|23
|50
|50
|13
|11
|3
|Dartmouth
|9
|8
|3
|21
|45
|49
|10
|13
|4
|Brown
|8
|7
|5
|21
|50
|50
|11
|11
|5
|Union (NY)
|8
|10
|2
|18
|52
|58
|15
|11
|6
|Colgate
|7
|10
|3
|17
|39
|56
|10
|19
|3
|RPI
|7
|11
|2
|16
|46
|58
|10
|19
|3
|Princeton
|6
|12
|2
|14
|52
|63
|8
|16
|3
|St. Lawrence
|2
|16
|2
|6
|44
|78
|4
|26
|2
___
RPI 3, Cornell 2, OT
Colgate 5, Union 1
Harvard 4, Brown 2
Dartmouth 2, Yale 0
Quinnipiac 7, St. Lawrence 2
Clarkson 1, Princeton 1
Cornell 3, Union 1
Harvard 3, Yale 0
Colgate 2, RPI 1, OT
Princeton 5, St. Lawrence 3
Brown 2, Dartmouth 0
Clarkson 5, Quinnipiac 3
Harvard at RPI, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Union, 7 p.m.
Cornell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Brown, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at RPI, 7 p.m.
Colgate at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Union, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Yale, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
End Regular Season
