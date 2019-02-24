Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 12 5 3 27 58 37 16 8 3
Harvard 12 6 2 26 70 53 16 8 3
Quinnipiac 12 6 2 26 69 45 23 7 2
Clarkson 12 7 1 25 60 38 21 10 1
Yale 11 8 1 23 50 50 13 11 3
Dartmouth 9 8 3 21 45 49 10 13 4
Brown 8 7 5 21 50 50 11 11 5
Union (NY) 8 10 2 18 52 58 15 11 6
Colgate 7 10 3 17 39 56 10 19 3
RPI 7 11 2 16 46 58 10 19 3
Princeton 6 12 2 14 52 63 8 16 3
St. Lawrence 2 16 2 6 44 78 4 26 2

___

Friday’s Games

RPI 3, Cornell 2, OT

Colgate 5, Union 1

Harvard 4, Brown 2

Dartmouth 2, Yale 0

Quinnipiac 7, St. Lawrence 2

Clarkson 1, Princeton 1

Saturday’s Games

Cornell 3, Union 1

Harvard 3, Yale 0

Colgate 2, RPI 1, OT

Princeton 5, St. Lawrence 3

Brown 2, Dartmouth 0

Clarkson 5, Quinnipiac 3

Friday, March 1

Harvard at RPI, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Union, 7 p.m.

Cornell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Brown, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at RPI, 7 p.m.

Colgate at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Union, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Yale, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

End Regular Season

