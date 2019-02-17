|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|52
|34
|14
|4
|0
|72
|189
|138
|Adirondack
|52
|28
|18
|4
|2
|62
|166
|150
|Brampton
|51
|26
|20
|4
|1
|57
|167
|154
|Manchester
|53
|27
|24
|1
|1
|56
|165
|173
|Worcester
|51
|23
|20
|5
|3
|54
|131
|148
|Maine
|51
|26
|24
|0
|1
|53
|154
|173
|Reading
|50
|22
|20
|3
|5
|52
|148
|159
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|52
|35
|12
|5
|0
|75
|201
|124
|Orlando
|49
|27
|19
|3
|0
|57
|168
|166
|Jacksonville
|52
|26
|22
|2
|2
|56
|152
|158
|South Carolina
|51
|25
|21
|5
|0
|55
|153
|158
|Atlanta
|49
|21
|20
|7
|1
|50
|136
|147
|Norfolk
|52
|20
|25
|4
|3
|47
|156
|196
|Greenville
|54
|18
|31
|3
|2
|41
|141
|197
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|51
|36
|9
|3
|3
|78
|201
|121
|Toledo
|49
|29
|13
|4
|3
|65
|171
|159
|Kalamazoo
|49
|26
|20
|1
|2
|55
|174
|182
|Fort Wayne
|48
|23
|18
|3
|4
|53
|145
|160
|Wheeling
|52
|23
|23
|5
|1
|52
|177
|172
|Indy
|51
|24
|24
|2
|1
|51
|162
|174
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|50
|31
|14
|4
|1
|67
|173
|138
|Idaho
|52
|31
|17
|2
|2
|66
|173
|143
|Tulsa
|53
|29
|18
|4
|2
|64
|162
|148
|Kansas City
|48
|25
|19
|3
|1
|54
|153
|151
|Rapid City
|54
|21
|25
|5
|3
|50
|131
|180
|Wichita
|52
|19
|24
|6
|3
|47
|150
|181
|Allen
|54
|16
|32
|4
|2
|38
|149
|198
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Manchester 4, Florida 3
Maine 4, Norfolk 2
Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2
Brampton 2, Wheeling 0
Cincinnati 5, Toledo 2
Kalamazoo 4, Adirondack 1
Reading 5, Allen 3
Worcester 1, Tulsa 0
Indy 5, Wichita 0
Kansas City 3, Utah 0
Rapid City 3, Idaho 2, OT
Orlando 8, Manchester 2
Greenville 5, Newfoundland 4, OT
Cincinnati 5, Adirondack 4, OT
Atlanta 4, South Carolina 2
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Reading at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Worcester at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.
Wichita at Indy, 10:30 a.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
