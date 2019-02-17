Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 17, 2019 5:44 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 52 34 14 4 0 72 189 138
Adirondack 51 28 18 3 2 61 162 145
Brampton 51 26 20 4 1 57 167 154
Manchester 53 27 24 1 1 56 165 173
Worcester 51 23 20 5 3 54 131 148
Maine 51 26 24 0 1 53 154 173
Reading 50 22 20 3 5 52 148 159
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 52 35 12 5 0 75 201 124
Orlando 49 27 19 3 0 57 168 166
Jacksonville 52 26 22 2 2 56 152 158
South Carolina 50 25 20 5 0 55 151 154
Atlanta 48 20 20 7 1 48 132 145
Norfolk 52 20 25 4 3 47 156 196
Greenville 54 18 31 3 2 41 141 197
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 50 35 9 3 3 76 196 117
Toledo 49 29 13 4 3 65 171 159
Kalamazoo 49 26 20 1 2 55 174 182
Fort Wayne 48 23 18 3 4 53 145 160
Wheeling 52 23 23 5 1 52 177 172
Indy 51 24 24 2 1 51 162 174
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 50 31 14 4 1 67 173 138
Idaho 52 31 17 2 2 66 173 143
Tulsa 53 29 18 4 2 64 162 148
Kansas City 48 25 19 3 1 54 153 151
Rapid City 54 21 25 5 3 50 131 180
Wichita 52 19 24 6 3 47 150 181
Allen 54 16 32 4 2 38 149 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 4, Florida 3

Maine 4, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2

Brampton 2, Wheeling 0

Cincinnati 5, Toledo 2

Kalamazoo 4, Adirondack 1

Reading 5, Allen 3

Worcester 1, Tulsa 0

Indy 5, Wichita 0

Kansas City 3, Utah 0

Rapid City 3, Idaho 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 8, Manchester 2

Greenville 5, Newfoundland 4, OT

Adirondack at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Reading at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Worcester at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

