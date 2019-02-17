All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 52 34 14 4 0 72 189 138 Adirondack 52 28 18 4 2 62 166 150 Brampton 51 26 20 4 1 57 167 154 Manchester 53 27 24 1 1 56 165 173 Worcester 52 23 21 5 3 54 134 154 Maine 51 26 24 0 1 53 154 173 Reading 51 22 20 4 5 53 152 164 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 52 35 12 5 0 75 201 124 Orlando 49 27 19 3 0 57 168 166 Jacksonville 52 26 22 2 2 56 152 158 South Carolina 51 25 21 5 0 55 153 158 Atlanta 49 21 20 7 1 50 136 147 Norfolk 52 20 25 4 3 47 156 196 Greenville 54 18 31 3 2 41 141 197 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 51 36 9 3 3 78 201 121 Toledo 50 30 13 4 3 67 176 162 Kalamazoo 50 26 21 1 2 55 177 187 Wheeling 53 24 23 5 1 54 183 177 Fort Wayne 49 23 18 3 5 54 150 166 Indy 52 25 24 2 1 53 169 179 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 50 31 14 4 1 67 173 138 Idaho 52 31 17 2 2 66 173 143 Tulsa 54 30 18 4 2 66 168 151 Kansas City 48 25 19 3 1 54 153 151 Rapid City 54 21 25 5 3 50 131 180 Wichita 53 19 25 6 3 47 155 188 Allen 55 17 32 4 2 40 154 202

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 4, Florida 3

Maine 4, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2

Brampton 2, Wheeling 0

Cincinnati 5, Toledo 2

Kalamazoo 4, Adirondack 1

Reading 5, Allen 3

Worcester 1, Tulsa 0

Indy 5, Wichita 0

Kansas City 3, Utah 0

Rapid City 3, Idaho 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 8, Manchester 2

Greenville 5, Newfoundland 4, OT

Cincinnati 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 2

Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 5, SO

Allen 5, Reading 4, OT

Tulsa 6, Worcester 3

Indy 7, Wichita 5

Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 3

Monday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

