The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

February 18, 2019 10:05 am
 
< a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 52 34 14 4 0 72 189 138
Adirondack 52 28 18 4 2 62 166 150
Brampton 51 26 20 4 1 57 167 154
Manchester 53 27 24 1 1 56 165 173
Worcester 52 23 21 5 3 54 134 154
Maine 51 26 24 0 1 53 154 173
Reading 51 22 20 4 5 53 152 164
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 52 35 12 5 0 75 201 124
Orlando 49 27 19 3 0 57 168 166
Jacksonville 52 26 22 2 2 56 152 158
South Carolina 51 25 21 5 0 55 153 158
Atlanta 49 21 20 7 1 50 136 147
Norfolk 52 20 25 4 3 47 156 196
Greenville 54 18 31 3 2 41 141 197
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 51 36 9 3 3 78 201 121
Toledo 50 30 13 4 3 67 176 162
Kalamazoo 50 26 21 1 2 55 177 187
Wheeling 53 24 23 5 1 54 183 177
Fort Wayne 49 23 18 3 5 54 150 166
Indy 52 25 24 2 1 53 169 179
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 50 31 14 4 1 67 173 138
Idaho 52 31 17 2 2 66 173 143
Tulsa 54 30 18 4 2 66 168 151
Kansas City 48 25 19 3 1 54 153 151
Rapid City 54 21 25 5 3 50 131 180
Wichita 53 19 25 6 3 47 155 188
Allen 55 17 32 4 2 40 154 202

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 8, Manchester 2

Greenville 5, Newfoundland 4, OT

Cincinnati 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 2

Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 5, SO

Allen 5, Reading 4, OT

Tulsa 6, Worcester 3

Indy 7, Wichita 5

Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 3

Monday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

