The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECHL At A Glance

February 1, 2019 9:25 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 43 29 12 2 0 60 163 117
Adirondack 45 25 15 3 2 55 142 129
Brampton 44 22 18 3 1 48 151 142
Manchester 43 22 19 1 1 46 136 130
Reading 42 19 15 3 5 46 129 134
Worcester 44 19 19 3 3 44 108 129
Maine 43 21 21 0 1 43 127 141
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 45 31 9 5 0 67 178 106
South Carolina 43 24 17 2 0 50 136 131
Jacksonville 44 23 19 1 1 48 126 131
Orlando 41 21 17 3 0 45 137 145
Norfolk 44 17 21 3 3 40 133 168
Atlanta 41 15 19 6 1 37 108 123
Greenville 46 14 27 3 2 33 112 171
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 41 27 8 3 3 60 154 101
Toledo 43 26 10 4 3 59 155 142
Indy 44 22 19 2 1 47 143 146
Fort Wayne 42 22 17 1 2 47 132 138
Kalamazoo 43 21 20 0 2 44 144 164
Wheeling 43 20 20 2 1 43 153 145
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 44 27 14 1 2 57 150 119
Utah 43 26 13 3 1 56 149 121
Tulsa 47 25 16 4 2 56 145 133
Kansas City 41 21 17 2 1 45 134 138
Wichita 44 18 18 5 3 44 136 148
Rapid City 47 17 23 4 3 41 111 161
Allen 48 15 28 3 2 35 136 175

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 3, OT

Atlanta 2, Florida 1

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Worcester 2

Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack 4, Reading 2

Maine at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Manchester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Rapid City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Reading, 2 p.m.

