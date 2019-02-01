|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|43
|29
|12
|2
|0
|60
|163
|117
|Adirondack
|45
|25
|15
|3
|2
|55
|142
|129
|Manchester
|44
|23
|19
|1
|1
|48
|139
|132
|Brampton
|44
|22
|18
|3
|1
|48
|151
|142
|Reading
|42
|19
|15
|3
|5
|46
|129
|134
|Worcester
|44
|19
|19
|3
|3
|44
|108
|129
|Maine
|44
|21
|22
|0
|1
|43
|129
|144
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|45
|31
|9
|5
|0
|67
|178
|106
|South Carolina
|43
|24
|17
|2
|0
|50
|136
|131
|Jacksonville
|44
|23
|19
|1
|1
|48
|126
|131
|Orlando
|42
|22
|17
|3
|0
|47
|141
|147
|Norfolk
|44
|17
|21
|3
|3
|40
|133
|168
|Atlanta
|41
|15
|19
|6
|1
|37
|108
|123
|Greenville
|47
|14
|28
|3
|2
|33
|114
|175
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|41
|27
|8
|3
|3
|60
|154
|101
|Toledo
|43
|26
|10
|4
|3
|59
|155
|142
|Indy
|44
|22
|19
|2
|1
|47
|143
|146
|Fort Wayne
|42
|22
|17
|1
|2
|47
|132
|138
|Kalamazoo
|43
|21
|20
|0
|2
|44
|144
|164
|Wheeling
|43
|20
|20
|2
|1
|43
|153
|145
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|44
|27
|14
|1
|2
|57
|150
|119
|Utah
|43
|26
|13
|3
|1
|56
|149
|121
|Tulsa
|47
|25
|16
|4
|2
|56
|145
|133
|Kansas City
|41
|21
|17
|2
|1
|45
|134
|138
|Wichita
|44
|18
|18
|5
|3
|44
|136
|148
|Rapid City
|47
|17
|23
|4
|3
|41
|111
|161
|Allen
|48
|15
|28
|3
|2
|35
|136
|175
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 3, OT
Atlanta 2, Florida 1
Newfoundland 5, Worcester 2
Orlando 4, Greenville 2
Adirondack 4, Reading 2
Manchester 3, Maine 2
Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Manchester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Rapid City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Manchester at Reading, 2 p.m.
