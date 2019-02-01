Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 1, 2019 10:45 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 43 29 12 2 0 60 163 117
Adirondack 45 25 15 3 2 55 142 129
Manchester 44 23 19 1 1 48 139 132
Brampton 44 22 18 3 1 48 151 142
Reading 42 19 15 3 5 46 129 134
Worcester 44 19 19 3 3 44 108 129
Maine 44 21 22 0 1 43 129 144
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 45 31 9 5 0 67 178 106
South Carolina 44 24 18 2 0 50 136 135
Jacksonville 45 23 20 1 1 48 128 135
Orlando 42 22 17 3 0 47 141 147
Norfolk 45 18 21 3 3 42 137 170
Atlanta 41 15 19 6 1 37 108 123
Greenville 47 14 28 3 2 33 114 175
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 42 28 8 3 3 62 160 104
Toledo 44 26 11 4 3 59 157 147
Indy 45 23 19 2 1 49 146 148
Fort Wayne 42 22 17 1 2 47 132 138
Kalamazoo 43 21 20 0 2 44 144 164
Wheeling 44 20 20 3 1 44 155 148
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 45 28 14 1 2 59 156 122
Utah 44 27 13 3 1 58 153 121
Tulsa 48 26 16 4 2 58 150 135
Kansas City 42 22 17 2 1 47 138 138
Wichita 45 18 19 5 3 44 136 152
Rapid City 48 17 24 4 3 41 114 167
Allen 49 15 29 3 2 35 139 181

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 3, OT

Atlanta 2, Florida 1

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Worcester 2

Orlando 4, Greenville 2

Adirondack 4, Reading 2

Manchester 3, Maine 2

Indy 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Tulsa 5, Toledo 2

Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 2

Cincinnati 6, Rapid City 3

Idaho 6, Allen 3

Kansas City 4, South Carolina 0

Utah 4, Wichita 0

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Manchester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Rapid City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Reading, 2 p.m.

