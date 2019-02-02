|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|44
|29
|13
|2
|0
|60
|164
|122
|Adirondack
|46
|25
|16
|3
|2
|55
|145
|134
|Manchester
|45
|24
|19
|1
|1
|50
|142
|132
|Brampton
|45
|22
|19
|3
|1
|48
|151
|144
|Worcester
|45
|20
|19
|3
|3
|46
|113
|130
|Reading
|43
|19
|16
|3
|5
|46
|129
|137
|Maine
|45
|22
|22
|0
|1
|45
|134
|147
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|46
|32
|9
|5
|0
|69
|182
|107
|South Carolina
|44
|24
|18
|2
|0
|50
|136
|135
|Jacksonville
|46
|24
|20
|1
|1
|50
|136
|140
|Orlando
|43
|22
|18
|3
|0
|47
|144
|151
|Norfolk
|46
|18
|22
|3
|3
|42
|142
|178
|Atlanta
|42
|16
|19
|6
|1
|39
|112
|126
|Greenville
|48
|14
|29
|3
|2
|33
|115
|179
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|43
|29
|8
|3
|3
|64
|167
|105
|Toledo
|45
|27
|11
|4
|3
|61
|159
|147
|Indy
|45
|23
|19
|2
|1
|49
|146
|148
|Fort Wayne
|42
|22
|17
|1
|2
|47
|132
|138
|Kalamazoo
|43
|21
|20
|0
|2
|44
|144
|164
|Wheeling
|44
|20
|20
|3
|1
|44
|155
|148
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|45
|28
|14
|1
|2
|59
|156
|122
|Utah
|44
|27
|13
|3
|1
|58
|153
|121
|Tulsa
|49
|26
|17
|4
|2
|58
|151
|142
|Kansas City
|42
|22
|17
|2
|1
|47
|138
|138
|Wichita
|45
|18
|19
|5
|3
|44
|136
|152
|Rapid City
|48
|17
|24
|4
|3
|41
|114
|167
|Allen
|49
|15
|29
|3
|2
|35
|139
|181
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 5, Worcester 2
Orlando 4, Greenville 2
Adirondack 4, Reading 2
Manchester 3, Maine 2
Indy 3, Wheeling 2, OT
Tulsa 5, Toledo 2
Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 2
Cincinnati 6, Rapid City 3
Idaho 6, Allen 3
Kansas City 4, South Carolina 0
Utah 4, Wichita 0
Worcester 5, Newfoundland 1
Maine 5, Adirondack 3
Manchester 3, Reading 0
Florida 4, Greenville 1
Jacksonville 8, Norfolk 5
Toledo 2, Brampton 0
Rapid City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati 7, Tulsa 1
Atlanta 4, Orlando 3
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Manchester at Reading, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.