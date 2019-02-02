Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

February 2, 2019 10:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 44 29 13 2 0 60 164 122
Adirondack 46 25 16 3 2 55 145 134
Manchester 45 24 19 1 1 50 142 132
Brampton 45 22 19 3 1 48 151 144
Worcester 45 20 19 3 3 46 113 130
Reading 43 19 16 3 5 46 129 137
Maine 45 22 22 0 1 45 134 147
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 46 32 9 5 0 69 182 107
South Carolina 44 24 18 2 0 50 136 135
Jacksonville 46 24 20 1 1 50 136 140
Orlando 43 22 18 3 0 47 144 151
Norfolk 46 18 22 3 3 42 142 178
Atlanta 42 16 19 6 1 39 112 126
Greenville 48 14 29 3 2 33 115 179
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 43 29 8 3 3 64 167 105
Toledo 45 27 11 4 3 61 159 147
Indy 45 23 19 2 1 49 146 148
Fort Wayne 43 22 17 1 3 48 133 140
Kalamazoo 44 22 20 0 2 46 149 166
Wheeling 45 20 21 3 1 44 157 153
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 45 28 14 1 2 59 156 122
Utah 44 27 13 3 1 58 153 121
Tulsa 49 26 17 4 2 58 151 142
Kansas City 42 22 17 2 1 47 138 138
Wichita 45 18 19 5 3 44 136 152
Rapid City 49 18 24 4 3 43 116 168
Allen 49 15 29 3 2 35 139 181

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Worcester 2

Orlando 4, Greenville 2

Adirondack 4, Reading 2

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Manchester 3, Maine 2

Indy 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Tulsa 5, Toledo 2

Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 2

Cincinnati 6, Rapid City 3

Idaho 6, Allen 3

Kansas City 4, South Carolina 0

Utah 4, Wichita 0

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 5, Newfoundland 1

Maine 5, Adirondack 3

Manchester 3, Reading 0

Florida 4, Greenville 1

Jacksonville 8, Norfolk 5

Toledo 2, Brampton 0

Rapid City 2, Fort Wayne 1, SO

Cincinnati 7, Tulsa 1

Atlanta 4, Orlando 3

Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 2

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Reading, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.