|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|44
|29
|13
|2
|0
|60
|164
|122
|Adirondack
|46
|25
|16
|3
|2
|55
|145
|134
|Manchester
|46
|24
|20
|1
|1
|50
|143
|138
|Brampton
|45
|22
|19
|3
|1
|48
|151
|144
|Reading
|44
|20
|16
|3
|5
|48
|135
|138
|Worcester
|45
|20
|19
|3
|3
|46
|113
|130
|Maine
|45
|22
|22
|0
|1
|45
|134
|147
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|46
|32
|9
|5
|0
|69
|182
|107
|South Carolina
|45
|25
|18
|2
|0
|52
|140
|137
|Jacksonville
|46
|24
|20
|1
|1
|50
|136
|140
|Orlando
|43
|22
|18
|3
|0
|47
|144
|151
|Norfolk
|46
|18
|22
|3
|3
|42
|142
|178
|Atlanta
|43
|16
|19
|7
|1
|40
|115
|130
|Greenville
|49
|15
|29
|3
|2
|35
|119
|182
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|43
|29
|8
|3
|3
|64
|167
|105
|Toledo
|45
|27
|11
|4
|3
|61
|159
|147
|Indy
|45
|23
|19
|2
|1
|49
|146
|148
|Fort Wayne
|43
|22
|17
|1
|3
|48
|133
|140
|Kalamazoo
|44
|22
|20
|0
|2
|46
|149
|166
|Wheeling
|45
|20
|21
|3
|1
|44
|157
|153
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|46
|29
|14
|1
|2
|61
|160
|125
|Utah
|45
|27
|13
|4
|1
|59
|157
|126
|Tulsa
|49
|26
|17
|4
|2
|58
|151
|142
|Kansas City
|43
|22
|18
|2
|1
|47
|140
|142
|Wichita
|46
|19
|19
|5
|3
|46
|141
|156
|Rapid City
|49
|18
|24
|4
|3
|43
|116
|168
|Allen
|50
|15
|29
|4
|2
|36
|142
|185
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 6, Manchester 1
Greenville 4, Atlanta 3, OT
Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
