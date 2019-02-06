Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 6, 2019 9:45 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 46 30 14 2 0 62 168 124
Adirondack 46 25 16 3 2 55 145 134
Manchester 46 24 20 1 1 50 143 138
Brampton 47 23 20 3 1 50 153 148
Reading 45 21 16 3 5 50 138 138
Worcester 45 20 19 3 3 46 113 130
Maine 45 22 22 0 1 45 134 147
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 46 32 9 5 0 69 182 107
South Carolina 45 25 18 2 0 52 140 137
Jacksonville 47 24 20 1 2 51 138 143
Orlando 44 23 18 3 0 49 147 153
Norfolk 47 18 23 3 3 42 142 181
Atlanta 43 16 19 7 1 40 115 130
Greenville 49 15 29 3 2 35 119 182
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 44 30 8 3 3 66 169 106
Toledo 45 27 11 4 3 61 159 147
Indy 45 23 19 2 1 49 146 148
Fort Wayne 43 22 17 1 3 48 133 140
Kalamazoo 44 22 20 0 2 46 149 166
Wheeling 46 20 21 4 1 45 158 155
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 46 29 14 1 2 61 160 125
Utah 45 27 13 4 1 59 157 126
Tulsa 49 26 17 4 2 58 151 142
Kansas City 43 22 18 2 1 47 140 142
Wichita 47 19 20 5 3 46 141 158
Rapid City 49 18 24 4 3 43 116 168
Allen 51 16 29 4 2 38 144 185

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Brampton 0

Cincinnati 2, Wheeling 1, OT

Allen 2, Wichita 0

Wednesday’s Games

Brampton 2, Newfoundland 1

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2, SO

Reading 3, Norfolk 0

Adirondack at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Atlanta, 10:35 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

