ECHL At A Glance

February 8, 2019 9:01 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 47 31 14 2 0 64 171 126
Adirondack 47 25 17 3 2 55 146 137
Manchester 46 24 20 1 1 50 143 138
Brampton 47 23 20 3 1 50 153 148
Reading 45 21 16 3 5 50 138 138
Worcester 45 20 19 3 3 46 113 130
Maine 45 22 22 0 1 45 134 147
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 47 33 9 5 0 71 185 108
South Carolina 46 25 18 3 0 53 145 143
Jacksonville 47 24 20 1 2 51 138 143
Orlando 44 23 18 3 0 49 147 153
Norfolk 47 18 23 3 3 42 142 181
Atlanta 44 17 19 7 1 42 121 135
Greenville 49 15 29 3 2 35 119 182
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 44 30 8 3 3 66 169 106
Toledo 45 27 11 4 3 61 159 147
Indy 46 23 20 2 1 49 150 156
Fort Wayne 44 22 17 1 4 49 135 143
Kalamazoo 45 23 20 0 2 48 157 170
Wheeling 46 20 21 4 1 45 158 155
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 47 29 15 1 2 61 161 129
Utah 46 28 13 4 1 61 161 127
Tulsa 49 26 17 4 2 58 151 142
Kansas City 43 22 18 2 1 47 140 142
Wichita 47 19 20 5 3 46 141 158
Rapid City 49 18 24 4 3 43 116 168
Allen 51 16 29 4 2 38 144 185

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 6, South Carolina 5, OT

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Fort Wayne 2, SO

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Maine, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

