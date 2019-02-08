|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|47
|31
|14
|2
|0
|64
|171
|126
|Adirondack
|47
|25
|17
|3
|2
|55
|146
|137
|Manchester
|47
|25
|20
|1
|1
|52
|147
|141
|Brampton
|47
|23
|20
|3
|1
|50
|153
|148
|Reading
|46
|21
|17
|3
|5
|50
|140
|143
|Worcester
|46
|21
|19
|3
|3
|48
|116
|132
|Maine
|46
|22
|23
|0
|1
|45
|135
|155
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|47
|33
|9
|5
|0
|71
|185
|108
|South Carolina
|46
|25
|18
|3
|0
|53
|145
|143
|Jacksonville
|48
|24
|21
|1
|2
|51
|139
|145
|Orlando
|45
|24
|18
|3
|0
|51
|149
|154
|Norfolk
|48
|19
|23
|3
|3
|44
|147
|183
|Atlanta
|44
|17
|19
|7
|1
|42
|121
|135
|Greenville
|50
|15
|30
|3
|2
|35
|121
|185
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|45
|31
|8
|3
|3
|68
|177
|107
|Toledo
|45
|27
|11
|4
|3
|61
|159
|147
|Indy
|46
|23
|20
|2
|1
|49
|150
|156
|Fort Wayne
|44
|22
|17
|1
|4
|49
|135
|143
|Kalamazoo
|45
|23
|20
|0
|2
|48
|157
|170
|Wheeling
|47
|20
|21
|5
|1
|46
|161
|159
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|47
|29
|15
|1
|2
|61
|161
|129
|Utah
|46
|28
|13
|4
|1
|61
|161
|127
|Tulsa
|49
|26
|17
|4
|2
|58
|151
|142
|Kansas City
|43
|22
|18
|2
|1
|47
|140
|142
|Wichita
|47
|19
|20
|5
|3
|46
|141
|158
|Rapid City
|49
|18
|24
|4
|3
|43
|116
|168
|Allen
|51
|16
|29
|4
|2
|38
|144
|185
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Atlanta 6, South Carolina 5, OT
Newfoundland 3, Fort Wayne 2, SO
Orlando 2, Jacksonville 1
Manchester 4, Wheeling 3, OT
Norfolk 5, Reading 2
Worcester 3, Greenville 2
Cincinnati 8, Maine 1
Adirondack at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Maine, 6 p.m.
Adirondack at Florida, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Maine, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
