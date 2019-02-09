Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
ECHL At A Glance

February 9, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 48 31 14 3 0 65 173 129
Adirondack 48 26 17 3 2 57 149 138
Manchester 47 25 20 1 1 52 147 141
Brampton 47 23 20 3 1 50 153 148
Reading 46 21 17 3 5 50 140 143
Worcester 46 21 19 3 3 48 116 132
Maine 47 22 24 0 1 45 137 163
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 48 33 10 5 0 71 186 111
South Carolina 47 25 18 4 0 54 146 145
Jacksonville 48 24 21 1 2 51 139 145
Orlando 45 24 18 3 0 51 149 154
Norfolk 48 19 23 3 3 44 147 183
Atlanta 45 18 19 7 1 44 123 136
Greenville 51 16 30 3 2 37 129 187
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 45 31 8 3 3 68 177 107
Toledo 45 27 11 4 3 61 159 147
Fort Wayne 45 23 17 1 4 51 138 145
Kalamazoo 46 24 20 0 2 50 161 172
Indy 47 23 21 2 1 49 152 160
Wheeling 47 20 21 5 1 46 161 159
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 47 29 13 4 1 63 165 130
Idaho 48 29 16 1 2 61 164 133
Tulsa 49 26 17 4 2 58 151 142
Kansas City 44 23 18 2 1 49 142 142
Wichita 48 19 21 5 3 46 142 160
Rapid City 50 19 24 4 3 45 118 169
Allen 52 16 30 4 2 38 144 187

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Fort Wayne 2, SO

Orlando 2, Jacksonville 1

Manchester 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Norfolk 5, Reading 2

Worcester 3, Greenville 2

Cincinnati 8, Maine 1

Adirondack 3, Florida 1

Atlanta 2, South Carolina 1, OT

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 2

Kansas City 2, Allen 0

Utah 4, Idaho 3

Rapid City 2, Wichita 1

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 3, Newfoundland 2, OT

Cincinnati at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Greenville 8, Maine 2

Adirondack at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Maine, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

