All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 48 31 14 3 0 65 173 129 Adirondack 49 27 17 3 2 59 153 139 Manchester 48 26 20 1 1 54 151 144 Brampton 48 24 20 3 1 52 157 148 Reading 47 21 18 3 5 50 140 147 Worcester 46 21 19 3 3 48 116 132 Maine 47 22 24 0 1 45 137 163 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 49 33 11 5 0 71 187 115 South Carolina 47 25 18 4 0 54 146 145 Jacksonville 48 24 21 1 2 51 139 145 Orlando 45 24 18 3 0 51 149 154 Atlanta 46 19 19 7 1 46 127 137 Norfolk 49 19 24 3 3 44 148 187 Greenville 51 16 30 3 2 37 129 187 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 46 31 9 3 3 68 180 111 Toledo 45 27 11 4 3 61 159 147 Fort Wayne 45 23 17 1 4 51 138 145 Kalamazoo 46 24 20 0 2 50 161 172 Indy 47 23 21 2 1 49 152 160 Wheeling 47 20 21 5 1 46 161 159 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 47 29 13 4 1 63 165 130 Idaho 48 29 16 1 2 61 164 133 Tulsa 49 26 17 4 2 58 151 142 Kansas City 44 23 18 2 1 49 142 142 Wichita 48 19 21 5 3 46 142 160 Rapid City 50 19 24 4 3 45 118 169 Allen 52 16 30 4 2 38 144 187

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Fort Wayne 2, SO

Orlando 2, Jacksonville 1

Manchester 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Advertisement

Norfolk 5, Reading 2

Worcester 3, Greenville 2

Cincinnati 8, Maine 1

Adirondack 3, Florida 1

Atlanta 2, South Carolina 1, OT

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 2

Kansas City 2, Allen 0

Utah 4, Idaho 3

Rapid City 2, Wichita 1

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 3, Newfoundland 2, OT

Manchester 4, Cincinnati 3

Greenville 8, Maine 2

Adirondack 4, Florida 1

Brampton 4, Reading 0

Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Maine, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.