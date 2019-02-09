|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|48
|31
|14
|3
|0
|65
|173
|129
|Adirondack
|49
|27
|17
|3
|2
|59
|153
|139
|Manchester
|48
|26
|20
|1
|1
|54
|151
|144
|Brampton
|48
|24
|20
|3
|1
|52
|157
|148
|Reading
|47
|21
|18
|3
|5
|50
|140
|147
|Worcester
|47
|21
|20
|3
|3
|48
|117
|137
|Maine
|47
|22
|24
|0
|1
|45
|137
|163
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|49
|33
|11
|5
|0
|71
|187
|115
|South Carolina
|47
|25
|18
|4
|0
|54
|146
|145
|Orlando
|46
|25
|18
|3
|0
|53
|152
|156
|Jacksonville
|49
|24
|21
|2
|2
|52
|141
|148
|Atlanta
|46
|19
|19
|7
|1
|46
|127
|137
|Norfolk
|49
|19
|24
|3
|3
|44
|148
|187
|Greenville
|51
|16
|30
|3
|2
|37
|129
|187
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|46
|31
|9
|3
|3
|68
|180
|111
|Toledo
|45
|27
|11
|4
|3
|61
|159
|147
|Fort Wayne
|45
|23
|17
|1
|4
|51
|138
|145
|Kalamazoo
|46
|24
|20
|0
|2
|50
|161
|172
|Indy
|47
|23
|21
|2
|1
|49
|152
|160
|Wheeling
|48
|21
|21
|5
|1
|48
|166
|160
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|47
|29
|13
|4
|1
|63
|165
|130
|Idaho
|48
|29
|16
|1
|2
|61
|164
|133
|Tulsa
|49
|26
|17
|4
|2
|58
|151
|142
|Kansas City
|44
|23
|18
|2
|1
|49
|142
|142
|Wichita
|48
|19
|21
|5
|3
|46
|142
|160
|Rapid City
|50
|19
|24
|4
|3
|45
|118
|169
|Allen
|52
|16
|30
|4
|2
|38
|144
|187
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Newfoundland 3, Fort Wayne 2, SO
Orlando 2, Jacksonville 1
Manchester 4, Wheeling 3, OT
Norfolk 5, Reading 2
Worcester 3, Greenville 2
Cincinnati 8, Maine 1
Adirondack 3, Florida 1
Atlanta 2, South Carolina 1, OT
Kalamazoo 4, Indy 2
Kansas City 2, Allen 0
Utah 4, Idaho 3
Rapid City 2, Wichita 1
Fort Wayne 3, Newfoundland 2, OT
Manchester 4, Cincinnati 3
Greenville 8, Maine 2
Adirondack 4, Florida 1
Brampton 4, Reading 0
Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2, OT
Wheeling 5, Worcester 1
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Maine, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.
