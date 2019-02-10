Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
ECHL At A Glance

February 10, 2019 12:10 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 48 31 14 3 0 65 173 129
Adirondack 49 27 17 3 2 59 153 139
Manchester 48 26 20 1 1 54 151 144
Brampton 48 24 20 3 1 52 157 148
Reading 47 21 18 3 5 50 140 147
Worcester 47 21 20 3 3 48 117 137
Maine 47 22 24 0 1 45 137 163
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 49 33 11 5 0 71 187 115
South Carolina 47 25 18 4 0 54 146 145
Orlando 46 25 18 3 0 53 152 156
Jacksonville 49 24 21 2 2 52 141 148
Atlanta 46 19 19 7 1 46 127 137
Norfolk 49 19 24 3 3 44 148 187
Greenville 51 16 30 3 2 37 129 187
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 46 31 9 3 3 68 180 111
Toledo 46 28 11 4 3 63 164 151
Kalamazoo 47 24 20 1 2 51 164 176
Fort Wayne 45 23 17 1 4 51 138 145
Indy 48 23 22 2 1 49 156 165
Wheeling 48 21 21 5 1 48 166 160
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 47 29 13 4 1 63 165 130
Idaho 48 29 16 1 2 61 164 133
Tulsa 49 26 17 4 2 58 151 142
Kansas City 45 24 18 2 1 51 146 145
Wichita 48 19 21 5 3 46 142 160
Rapid City 50 19 24 4 3 45 118 169
Allen 52 16 30 4 2 38 144 187

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Fort Wayne 2, SO

Orlando 2, Jacksonville 1

Manchester 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Norfolk 5, Reading 2

Worcester 3, Greenville 2

Cincinnati 8, Maine 1

Adirondack 3, Florida 1

Atlanta 2, South Carolina 1, OT

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 2

Kansas City 2, Allen 0

Utah 4, Idaho 3

Rapid City 2, Wichita 1

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 3, Newfoundland 2, OT

Manchester 4, Cincinnati 3

Greenville 8, Maine 2

Adirondack 4, Florida 1

Brampton 4, Reading 0

Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2, OT

Wheeling 5, Worcester 1

Toledo 5, Indy 4

Kansas City 4, Kalamazoo 3, OT

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Maine, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

