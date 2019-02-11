Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECHL At A Glance

February 11, 2019 9:16 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 49 32 14 3 0 67 174 129
Adirondack 49 27 17 3 2 59 153 139
Manchester 49 26 21 1 1 54 154 151
Brampton 49 25 20 3 1 54 161 149
Reading 48 21 19 3 5 50 141 151
Worcester 48 21 20 4 3 49 120 141
Maine 48 23 24 0 1 47 141 164
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 49 33 11 5 0 71 187 115
South Carolina 47 25 18 4 0 54 146 145
Orlando 46 25 18 3 0 53 152 156
Jacksonville 49 24 21 2 2 52 141 148
Atlanta 46 19 19 7 1 46 127 137
Norfolk 49 19 24 3 3 44 148 187
Greenville 52 17 30 3 2 39 136 190
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 47 32 9 3 3 70 184 114
Toledo 47 29 11 4 3 65 168 152
Fort Wayne 46 23 17 2 4 52 138 146
Kalamazoo 47 24 20 1 2 51 164 176
Indy 49 23 23 2 1 49 157 169
Wheeling 49 21 22 5 1 48 167 164
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 48 30 13 4 1 65 169 132
Idaho 49 29 17 1 2 61 166 137
Tulsa 49 26 17 4 2 58 151 142
Kansas City 45 24 18 2 1 51 146 145
Rapid City 51 20 24 4 3 47 125 173
Wichita 49 19 22 5 3 46 146 167
Allen 52 16 30 4 2 38 144 187

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 1, Fort Wayne 0, OT

Greenville 7, Manchester 3

Maine 4, Wheeling 1

Cincinnati 4, Worcester 3, OT

Toledo 4, Indy 1

Monday’s Games

Brampton 4, Reading 1

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Newfoundland at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

