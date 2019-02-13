Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 13, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 49 32 14 3 0 67 174 129
Adirondack 49 27 17 3 2 59 153 139
Manchester 50 26 22 1 1 54 156 156
Brampton 49 25 20 3 1 54 161 149
Reading 49 21 20 3 5 50 143 156
Worcester 49 21 20 5 3 50 124 146
Maine 49 24 24 0 1 49 146 168
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 49 33 11 5 0 71 187 115
South Carolina 48 25 19 4 0 54 147 148
Jacksonville 50 25 21 2 2 54 146 150
Orlando 46 25 18 3 0 53 152 156
Norfolk 50 20 24 3 3 46 151 188
Atlanta 46 19 19 7 1 46 127 137
Greenville 52 17 30 3 2 39 136 190
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 47 32 9 3 3 70 184 114
Toledo 47 29 11 4 3 65 168 152
Fort Wayne 46 23 17 2 4 52 138 146
Kalamazoo 47 24 20 1 2 51 164 176
Wheeling 50 22 22 5 1 50 172 166
Indy 49 23 23 2 1 49 157 169
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 48 30 13 4 1 65 169 132
Idaho 49 29 17 1 2 61 166 137
Tulsa 50 27 17 4 2 60 153 143
Kansas City 45 24 18 2 1 51 146 145
Rapid City 51 20 24 4 3 47 125 173
Wichita 50 19 22 6 3 47 147 169
Allen 52 16 30 4 2 38 144 187

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa 2, Wichita 1, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk 3, South Carolina 1

Jacksonville 5, Manchester 2

Maine 5, Worcester 4, OT

Wheeling 5, Reading 2

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Newfoundland at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Manchester at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Adirondack at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Worcester at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

