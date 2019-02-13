|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|49
|32
|14
|3
|0
|67
|174
|129
|Adirondack
|49
|27
|17
|3
|2
|59
|153
|139
|Manchester
|50
|26
|22
|1
|1
|54
|156
|156
|Brampton
|49
|25
|20
|3
|1
|54
|161
|149
|Reading
|48
|21
|19
|3
|5
|50
|141
|151
|Worcester
|49
|21
|20
|5
|3
|50
|124
|146
|Maine
|49
|24
|24
|0
|1
|49
|146
|168
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|49
|33
|11
|5
|0
|71
|187
|115
|South Carolina
|48
|25
|19
|4
|0
|54
|147
|148
|Jacksonville
|50
|25
|21
|2
|2
|54
|146
|150
|Orlando
|46
|25
|18
|3
|0
|53
|152
|156
|Norfolk
|50
|20
|24
|3
|3
|46
|151
|188
|Atlanta
|46
|19
|19
|7
|1
|46
|127
|137
|Greenville
|52
|17
|30
|3
|2
|39
|136
|190
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|47
|32
|9
|3
|3
|70
|184
|114
|Toledo
|47
|29
|11
|4
|3
|65
|168
|152
|Fort Wayne
|46
|23
|17
|2
|4
|52
|138
|146
|Kalamazoo
|47
|24
|20
|1
|2
|51
|164
|176
|Indy
|49
|23
|23
|2
|1
|49
|157
|169
|Wheeling
|49
|21
|22
|5
|1
|48
|167
|164
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|48
|30
|13
|4
|1
|65
|169
|132
|Idaho
|49
|29
|17
|1
|2
|61
|166
|137
|Tulsa
|50
|27
|17
|4
|2
|60
|153
|143
|Kansas City
|45
|24
|18
|2
|1
|51
|146
|145
|Rapid City
|51
|20
|24
|4
|3
|47
|125
|173
|Wichita
|50
|19
|22
|6
|3
|47
|147
|169
|Allen
|52
|16
|30
|4
|2
|38
|144
|187
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Tulsa 2, Wichita 1, OT
Norfolk 3, South Carolina 1
Jacksonville 5, Manchester 2
Maine 5, Worcester 4, OT
Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Newfoundland at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Manchester at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Adirondack at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Worcester at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
