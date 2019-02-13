Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 13, 2019 11:48 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 49 32 14 3 0 67 174 129
Adirondack 49 27 17 3 2 59 153 139
Manchester 50 26 22 1 1 54 156 156
Brampton 49 25 20 3 1 54 161 149
Reading 49 21 20 3 5 50 143 156
Worcester 49 21 20 5 3 50 124 146
Maine 49 24 24 0 1 49 146 168
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 50 34 11 5 0 73 192 117
South Carolina 48 25 19 4 0 54 147 148
Jacksonville 50 25 21 2 2 54 146 150
Orlando 47 25 19 3 0 53 154 161
Norfolk 50 20 24 3 3 46 151 188
Atlanta 46 19 19 7 1 46 127 137
Greenville 52 17 30 3 2 39 136 190
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 48 33 9 3 3 72 189 114
Toledo 47 29 11 4 3 65 168 152
Fort Wayne 46 23 17 2 4 52 138 146
Kalamazoo 47 24 20 1 2 51 164 176
Wheeling 50 22 22 5 1 50 172 166
Indy 50 23 24 2 1 49 157 174
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 48 30 13 4 1 65 169 132
Idaho 50 30 17 1 2 63 169 139
Tulsa 51 28 17 4 2 62 155 144
Kansas City 46 24 19 2 1 51 147 147
Rapid City 52 20 24 5 3 48 127 176
Wichita 50 19 22 6 3 47 147 169
Allen 52 16 30 4 2 38 144 187

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa 2, Wichita 1, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk 3, South Carolina 1

Jacksonville 5, Manchester 2

Maine 5, Worcester 4, OT

Wheeling 5, Reading 2

Florida 5, Orlando 2

Cincinnati 5, Indy 0

Tulsa 2, Kansas City 1

Idaho 3, Rapid City 2, OT

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Manchester at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Adirondack at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Worcester at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

