All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 50 33 14 3 0 69 182 131 Adirondack 49 27 17 3 2 59 153 139 Manchester 50 26 22 1 1 54 156 156 Brampton 49 25 20 3 1 54 161 149 Maine 50 25 24 0 1 51 150 171 Reading 49 21 20 3 5 50 143 156 Worcester 49 21 20 5 3 50 124 146 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 50 34 11 5 0 73 192 117 South Carolina 48 25 19 4 0 54 147 148 Jacksonville 50 25 21 2 2 54 146 150 Orlando 47 25 19 3 0 53 154 161 Norfolk 51 20 24 4 3 47 154 192 Atlanta 47 19 20 7 1 46 129 145 Greenville 52 17 30 3 2 39 136 190 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 48 33 9 3 3 72 189 114 Toledo 47 29 11 4 3 65 168 152 Kalamazoo 48 25 20 1 2 53 170 181 Fort Wayne 47 23 17 3 4 53 143 152 Wheeling 50 22 22 5 1 50 172 166 Indy 50 23 24 2 1 49 157 174 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 48 30 13 4 1 65 169 132 Idaho 50 30 17 1 2 63 169 139 Tulsa 51 28 17 4 2 62 155 144 Kansas City 46 24 19 2 1 51 147 147 Rapid City 52 20 24 5 3 48 127 176 Wichita 50 19 22 6 3 47 147 169 Allen 52 16 30 4 2 38 144 187

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Kalamazoo 6, Fort Wayne 5, OT

Newfoundland 8, Atlanta 2

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine 4, Norfolk 3, OT

Newfoundland at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Manchester at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Adirondack at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Worcester at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manchester at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Adirondack at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Reading at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Worcester at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

