All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 51 34 14 3 0 71 185 133 Adirondack 49 27 17 3 2 59 153 139 Brampton 50 25 20 4 1 55 165 154 Manchester 50 26 22 1 1 54 156 156 Maine 50 25 24 0 1 51 150 171 Reading 49 21 20 3 5 50 143 156 Worcester 49 21 20 5 3 50 124 146 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 50 34 11 5 0 73 192 117 Orlando 48 26 19 3 0 55 160 164 South Carolina 49 25 19 5 0 55 149 151 Jacksonville 51 25 22 2 2 54 149 156 Atlanta 48 20 20 7 1 48 132 145 Norfolk 51 20 24 4 3 47 154 192 Greenville 53 17 31 3 2 39 136 193 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 48 33 9 3 3 72 189 114 Toledo 47 29 11 4 3 65 168 152 Kalamazoo 48 25 20 1 2 53 170 181 Fort Wayne 47 23 17 3 4 53 143 152 Wheeling 51 23 22 5 1 52 177 170 Indy 50 23 24 2 1 49 157 174 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 48 30 13 4 1 65 169 132 Idaho 50 30 17 1 2 63 169 139 Tulsa 51 28 17 4 2 62 155 144 Kansas City 46 24 19 2 1 51 147 147 Rapid City 52 20 24 5 3 48 127 176 Wichita 50 19 22 6 3 47 147 169 Allen 52 16 30 4 2 38 144 187

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Kalamazoo 6, Fort Wayne 5, OT

Newfoundland 8, Atlanta 2

Friday’s Games

Orlando 6, Jacksonville 3

Maine 4, Norfolk 3, OT

Newfoundland 3, South Carolina 2, OT

Wheeling 5, Brampton 4, OT

Manchester at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Atlanta 3, Greenville 0

Adirondack at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Worcester at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manchester at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Adirondack at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Reading at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Worcester at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

