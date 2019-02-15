|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|51
|34
|14
|3
|0
|71
|185
|133
|Adirondack
|49
|27
|17
|3
|2
|59
|153
|139
|Brampton
|50
|25
|20
|4
|1
|55
|165
|154
|Manchester
|51
|26
|23
|1
|1
|54
|159
|162
|Worcester
|50
|22
|20
|5
|3
|52
|130
|148
|Maine
|50
|25
|24
|0
|1
|51
|150
|171
|Reading
|49
|21
|20
|3
|5
|50
|143
|156
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|51
|35
|11
|5
|0
|75
|198
|120
|Orlando
|48
|26
|19
|3
|0
|55
|160
|164
|South Carolina
|49
|25
|19
|5
|0
|55
|149
|151
|Jacksonville
|51
|25
|22
|2
|2
|54
|149
|156
|Atlanta
|48
|20
|20
|7
|1
|48
|132
|145
|Norfolk
|51
|20
|24
|4
|3
|47
|154
|192
|Greenville
|53
|17
|31
|3
|2
|39
|136
|193
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|49
|34
|9
|3
|3
|74
|191
|115
|Toledo
|48
|29
|12
|4
|3
|65
|169
|154
|Kalamazoo
|48
|25
|20
|1
|2
|53
|170
|181
|Fort Wayne
|47
|23
|17
|3
|4
|53
|143
|152
|Wheeling
|51
|23
|22
|5
|1
|52
|177
|170
|Indy
|50
|23
|24
|2
|1
|49
|157
|174
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|48
|30
|13
|4
|1
|65
|169
|132
|Idaho
|50
|30
|17
|1
|2
|63
|169
|139
|Tulsa
|51
|28
|17
|4
|2
|62
|155
|144
|Kansas City
|46
|24
|19
|2
|1
|51
|147
|147
|Rapid City
|52
|20
|24
|5
|3
|48
|127
|176
|Wichita
|50
|19
|22
|6
|3
|47
|147
|169
|Allen
|53
|16
|31
|4
|2
|38
|146
|193
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Kalamazoo 6, Fort Wayne 5, OT
Newfoundland 8, Atlanta 2
Orlando 6, Jacksonville 3
Maine 4, Norfolk 3, OT
Newfoundland 3, South Carolina 2, OT
Wheeling 5, Brampton 4, OT
Florida 6, Manchester 3
Cincinnati 2, Toledo 1
Atlanta 3, Greenville 0
Adirondack at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Worcester 6, Allen 2
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Manchester at Florida, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Adirondack at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Reading at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Manchester at Orlando, 1 p.m.
Adirondack at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Reading at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Worcester at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
