All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 51 34 14 3 0 71 185 133 Adirondack 50 28 17 3 2 61 161 141 Brampton 50 25 20 4 1 55 165 154 Manchester 51 26 23 1 1 54 159 162 Worcester 50 22 20 5 3 52 130 148 Maine 50 25 24 0 1 51 150 171 Reading 49 21 20 3 5 50 143 156 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 51 35 11 5 0 75 198 120 Orlando 48 26 19 3 0 55 160 164 South Carolina 49 25 19 5 0 55 149 151 Jacksonville 51 25 22 2 2 54 149 156 Atlanta 48 20 20 7 1 48 132 145 Norfolk 51 20 24 4 3 47 154 192 Greenville 53 17 31 3 2 39 136 193 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 49 34 9 3 3 74 191 115 Toledo 48 29 12 4 3 65 169 154 Kalamazoo 48 25 20 1 2 53 170 181 Fort Wayne 48 23 18 3 4 53 145 160 Wheeling 51 23 22 5 1 52 177 170 Indy 50 23 24 2 1 49 157 174 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 48 30 13 4 1 65 169 132 Tulsa 52 29 17 4 2 64 162 147 Idaho 50 30 17 1 2 63 169 139 Kansas City 46 24 19 2 1 51 147 147 Rapid City 52 20 24 5 3 48 127 176 Wichita 51 19 23 6 3 47 150 176 Allen 53 16 31 4 2 38 146 193

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Kalamazoo 6, Fort Wayne 5, OT

Newfoundland 8, Atlanta 2

Friday’s Games

Orlando 6, Jacksonville 3

Maine 4, Norfolk 3, OT

Newfoundland 3, South Carolina 2, OT

Wheeling 5, Brampton 4, OT

Florida 6, Manchester 3

Cincinnati 2, Toledo 1

Atlanta 3, Greenville 0

Adirondack 8, Fort Wayne 2

Worcester 6, Allen 2

Tulsa 7, Wichita 3

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manchester at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Adirondack at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Reading at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Worcester at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

