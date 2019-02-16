Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 16, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 51 34 14 3 0 71 185 133
Adirondack 50 28 17 3 2 61 161 141
Brampton 50 25 20 4 1 55 165 154
Manchester 51 26 23 1 1 54 159 162
Worcester 50 22 20 5 3 52 130 148
Maine 50 25 24 0 1 51 150 171
Reading 49 21 20 3 5 50 143 156
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 51 35 11 5 0 75 198 120
Orlando 48 26 19 3 0 55 160 164
South Carolina 49 25 19 5 0 55 149 151
Jacksonville 51 25 22 2 2 54 149 156
Atlanta 48 20 20 7 1 48 132 145
Norfolk 51 20 24 4 3 47 154 192
Greenville 53 17 31 3 2 39 136 193
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 49 34 9 3 3 74 191 115
Toledo 48 29 12 4 3 65 169 154
Kalamazoo 48 25 20 1 2 53 170 181
Fort Wayne 48 23 18 3 4 53 145 160
Wheeling 51 23 22 5 1 52 177 170
Indy 50 23 24 2 1 49 157 174
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 49 31 13 4 1 67 173 135
Idaho 51 31 17 1 2 65 171 140
Tulsa 52 29 17 4 2 64 162 147
Kansas City 47 24 19 3 1 52 150 151
Rapid City 53 20 25 5 3 48 128 178
Wichita 51 19 23 6 3 47 150 176
Allen 53 16 31 4 2 38 146 193

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Orlando 6, Jacksonville 3

Maine 4, Norfolk 3, OT

Newfoundland 3, South Carolina 2, OT

Wheeling 5, Brampton 4, OT

Florida 6, Manchester 3

Cincinnati 2, Toledo 1

Atlanta 3, Greenville 0

Adirondack 8, Fort Wayne 2

Worcester 6, Allen 2

Tulsa 7, Wichita 3

Utah 4, Kansas City 3, OT

Idaho 2, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Manchester at Florida, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Reading at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Worcester at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.

