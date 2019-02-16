|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|51
|34
|14
|3
|0
|71
|185
|133
|Adirondack
|50
|28
|17
|3
|2
|61
|161
|141
|Brampton
|51
|26
|20
|4
|1
|57
|167
|154
|Manchester
|52
|27
|23
|1
|1
|56
|163
|165
|Maine
|51
|26
|24
|0
|1
|53
|154
|173
|Worcester
|50
|22
|20
|5
|3
|52
|130
|148
|Reading
|49
|21
|20
|3
|5
|50
|143
|156
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|52
|35
|12
|5
|0
|75
|201
|124
|Jacksonville
|52
|26
|22
|2
|2
|56
|152
|158
|Orlando
|48
|26
|19
|3
|0
|55
|160
|164
|South Carolina
|50
|25
|20
|5
|0
|55
|151
|154
|Atlanta
|48
|20
|20
|7
|1
|48
|132
|145
|Norfolk
|52
|20
|25
|4
|3
|47
|156
|196
|Greenville
|53
|17
|31
|3
|2
|39
|136
|193
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|50
|35
|9
|3
|3
|76
|196
|117
|Toledo
|49
|29
|13
|4
|3
|65
|171
|159
|Kalamazoo
|48
|25
|20
|1
|2
|53
|170
|181
|Fort Wayne
|48
|23
|18
|3
|4
|53
|145
|160
|Wheeling
|52
|23
|23
|5
|1
|52
|177
|172
|Indy
|50
|23
|24
|2
|1
|49
|157
|174
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|49
|31
|13
|4
|1
|67
|173
|135
|Idaho
|51
|31
|17
|1
|2
|65
|171
|140
|Tulsa
|52
|29
|17
|4
|2
|64
|162
|147
|Kansas City
|47
|24
|19
|3
|1
|52
|150
|151
|Rapid City
|53
|20
|25
|5
|3
|48
|128
|178
|Wichita
|51
|19
|23
|6
|3
|47
|150
|176
|Allen
|53
|16
|31
|4
|2
|38
|146
|193
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Orlando 6, Jacksonville 3
Maine 4, Norfolk 3, OT
Newfoundland 3, South Carolina 2, OT
Wheeling 5, Brampton 4, OT
Florida 6, Manchester 3
Cincinnati 2, Toledo 1
Atlanta 3, Greenville 0
Adirondack 8, Fort Wayne 2
Worcester 6, Allen 2
Tulsa 7, Wichita 3
Utah 4, Kansas City 3, OT
Idaho 2, Rapid City 1
Manchester 4, Florida 3
Maine 4, Norfolk 2
Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2
Brampton 2, Wheeling 0
Cincinnati 5, Toledo 2
Adirondack at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Reading at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Manchester at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Newfoundland at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Reading at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Worcester at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.
